easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

