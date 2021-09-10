easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

