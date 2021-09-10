eBoost Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $31.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00389470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

