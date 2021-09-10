Echo Global Logistics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,683 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,355% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded up $16.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. 239,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.