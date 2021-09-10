EchoLink Market Cap Tops $883,231.89 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $883,231.89 and approximately $25,872.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00058314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.