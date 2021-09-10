ECOMI (OMI) Market Cap Hits $574.12 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $574.12 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00162049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

