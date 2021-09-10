Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $39.47 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.