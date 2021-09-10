Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

EWTX stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

