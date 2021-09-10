Education Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $191,194.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

