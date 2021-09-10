Effect.AI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,811.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $100,811.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00107527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.00475081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 192,362.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00157786 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

