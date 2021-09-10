Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $1,209,778.64 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elastic stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 475,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,624. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.