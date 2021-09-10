Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.