Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.02. 72,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

