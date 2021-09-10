Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Hits $103.20 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00008258 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $103.20 million and $634,783.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00160532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

