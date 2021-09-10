Elizabeth McMeikan Purchases 10,400 Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Stock

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

LON CREI opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.26) on Friday. Custodian REIT Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £404.62 million and a PE ratio of 106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

