Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $42,568.30 and $16.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.96 or 0.07159942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

