Elmore Ltd (ASX:ELE) Insider Acquires A$20,000.00 in Stock

Elmore Ltd (ASX:ELE) insider Peter Richards acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

