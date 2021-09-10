Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.31 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Elrond has a market cap of $4.31 billion and $417.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $221.78 or 0.00486116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00104252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.40 or 0.02648736 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,377,769 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,712 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

