Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0030

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Elysian has a market cap of $298,395.47 and approximately $116,740.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

