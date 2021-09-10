Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. Emles Federal Contractors ETF shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

