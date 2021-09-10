Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 0.8%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Approximately 1,928,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,877,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

