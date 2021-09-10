Empire’s (EMP.A) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.56.
Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 377,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,821. Empire has a 12 month low of C$34.13 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.83.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
