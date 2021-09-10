Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $126,109.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $20.36 million and approximately $126,109.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00179934 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.56 or 1.00088097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.54 or 0.07170563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00897617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

