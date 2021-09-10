Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

