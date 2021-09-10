Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

EHC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

