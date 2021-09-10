Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.01.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.07. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of C$992.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

