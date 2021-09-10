Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.01.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.89. 75,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,496. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

