Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $65,005.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00424317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00024854 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004779 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.