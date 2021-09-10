Enecuum Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $752,802.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,346,210 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.