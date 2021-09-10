Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.31

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 31162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

