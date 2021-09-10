Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

TSE ENGH traded down C$1.89 on Friday, reaching C$60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,853. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$48.87 and a twelve month high of C$76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

