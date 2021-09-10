Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $156.10 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

