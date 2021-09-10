EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 6.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 15,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,332,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $66,955. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

