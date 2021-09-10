Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,674 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Portland General Electric worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $52.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.