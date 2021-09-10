Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

