Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $337.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.22.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

