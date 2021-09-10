Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.