Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

