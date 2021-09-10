Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,018 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.