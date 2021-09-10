Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Envista worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

