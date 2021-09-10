Enzyme (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $186.65 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $104.12 or 0.00228998 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $186.65 million and $23.32 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

