EOS Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and $1.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00010356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,844,913 coins and its circulating supply is 957,761,168 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

