Equal 1-Day Volume Tops $23,203.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $629,800.26 and approximately $23,203.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.