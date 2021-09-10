Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $854.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

