Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE EQX traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.63. The company had a trading volume of 326,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

