Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE EQX traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.63. The company had a trading volume of 326,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

