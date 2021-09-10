Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 10th (AG, ARGTF, AUY, BTG, CGAU, EDVMF, EGO, FQVLF, FSM, FTMNF)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 10th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.35 to C$1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$11.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$155.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.55. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.30. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

