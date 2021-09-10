Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 10th (AG, ARGTF, AUY, BTG, CGAU, EDVMF, EGO, FQVLF, FSM, FTMNF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 10th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)

had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$36.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.35 to C$1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$11.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$155.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.55. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.30. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

