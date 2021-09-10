Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up 6.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 11.80% of Equity Commonwealth worth $377,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $54,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $18,153,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $15,283,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 0.18.

EQC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

