ESBC 1-Day Volume Tops $52,112.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $52,112.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,128,870 coins and its circulating supply is 29,849,536 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

