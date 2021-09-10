Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $246,518.73 and approximately $53.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042469 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

