Ethverse Price Hits $0.0711 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $566,718.35 and approximately $48,989.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00863985 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001486 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.01209937 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,063,355 coins and its circulating supply is 7,973,181 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

